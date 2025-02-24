Johannesburg, South Africa – The World Council for Health SA (WCH SA) applauds a significant victory for environmental and public health advocates in South Africa, where the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned the commercial approval of a genetically modified (GM) drought-tolerant maize, MON87460, developed by Monsanto (now Bayer). This decision, reached after nine years of legal challenges brought by the African Centre for Biodiversity (ACB), highlights critical concerns about the safety and regulation of GMOs.

The SCA ruling set aside multiple layers of approval, including decisions by the Executive Council: GMO Act (EC), the Appeal Board, and the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, as well as a previous High Court judgement. Central to the SCA's decision was the finding that the EC failed to properly assess the environmental impact of the GM maize, as required by Section 5(1)(a) of the GMO Act. Specifically, the court found the EC had not determined whether Monsanto was required to submit an environmental impact assessment under the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA).

Mariam Mayet, Director of the ACB, emphasized the significance of the ruling, stating that it "brings into sharp relief the rubber-stamping nature of decision-making in South Africa concerning GMOs… especially the failure to make a proper determination of the risk posed by GMOs to safeguard the constitutional right to an environment that is not detrimental to our health and well-being."

Precautionary Principle Upheld The SCA's decision also strongly affirmed the importance of the precautionary principle in GMO regulation. The court found that Judge Tolmay, in the court of first instance, erred by dismissing the ACB's arguments regarding procedural fairness and by failing to adequately consider the potential for serious and irreversible harm associated with the commercial release of MON87460. The precautionary principle dictates that when an activity may significantly affect the environment, decision-makers must adopt a risk-averse and cautious approach, especially when the consequences of decisions are uncertain. The SCA emphasized that this principle is deeply rooted in international environmental agreements and South Africa's jurisprudence.

Why This Matters to WCH SA

The World Council for Health SA recognizes the potential risks associated with genetically modified organisms, including:

Uncertain Health Impacts: The long-term effects of consuming GM foods on human health remain largely unknown, raising concerns about potential allergies, immune responses, and other adverse effects.

Environmental Concerns: GM crops can lead to the overuse of herbicides, harm beneficial insects, and contribute to the development of herbicide-resistant weeds.

Corporate Control of Food Supply: The dominance of a few multinational corporations in the GM seed market raises concerns about food security and the ability of farmers to access diverse and affordable seeds.

The WCH supports policies and regulations that prioritize public health and environmental protection, including rigorous risk assessments and transparent decision-making processes for GMOs. This landmark ruling in South Africa serves as an important reminder of the need for vigilance and accountability in the regulation of genetically modified organisms worldwide.

What You Can Do

Stay Informed: Educate yourself about the potential risks and benefits of GMOs.

Support Local and Organic Agriculture: Choose foods grown without genetic modification and harmful pesticides.

Advocate for Stronger Regulations: Urge your elected officials to support policies that protect public health and the environment from the potential harms of GMOs.

Support Organizations like the ACB: Organizations like the African Centre for Biodiversity are crucial in holding corporations and governments accountable for the safety and sustainability of our food systems.

Learn More

Read the full Supreme Court Judgement here

Read the African Centre for Biodiversity’s statement

