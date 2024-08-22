In this resource, WCH South Africa (and its partners/allies) focus on natural remedies for monkeypox. This approach assumes that the monkeypox symptoms are real, and are not, in fact, adverse reactions from Covid-19 injections or other pathogens.

The WCH SA acknowledges various articles and statements published about the current monkeypox agenda. In the interests of time, a non-exhaustive list of articles / statements are published at the end of this resource. Please share them.

Monkeypox remedies include:

1. Ginseng: “Ginseng and its compounds may potentially be appropriate and sought-after therapeutic agents against monkey pox virus (MPV). Usually MPV is very mild, self-regulating, and may not even need any special antiviral drug, but orthodox antiviral medications are usually suggested for serious cases. Proper nursing, pain alleviation, regular hydration and appropriate diet, and prevention of bacterial superinfection of skin lesions constitute the primary treatment for mild cases. Several studies have shown that ginseng is proven for significant analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties [89,90] and anti-bacterial infection activities [91,92]. Historically in China ginseng powder was used as a vaccine against smallpox caused by variola virus, a member of the same family as monkeypox virus [93]. The prospective efficacy of ginseng is thus largely anticipated for the treatment of monkey pox. Detailed information of ginseng and its component activities against different viral infections are tabulated in Table 1.” Antiviral activities of ginseng and its potential and putative benefits against monkeypox virus: A mini review. 2023.

2. Indian herbs: The spread of monkeypox virus (2022) could provide an opportunity to investigate the Krimighna medications mentioned in Brihatrayee, i.e.Charak Samhita, Sushruta Samhita and Ashtanga Hridaya with antiviral activity and to develop novel and useful antiviral agents to combat the monkeypox menace effectively

3. Other natural substances:

a) Neem (Azadirachta indica):

Neem is a powerful antiviral and antibacterial plant widely used in traditional medicine. Its leaves, bark, and oil contain compounds that can help strengthen the immune system and protect against viral infections. Neem's anti-inflammatory properties can also soothe skin lesions caused by Mpox.

b) Turmeric (Curcuma longa):

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has potent anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. It can help reduce the severity of skin lesions and boost the body's immune response to infections. Turmeric, which I prefer to pure curcumin, can be consumed as a spice, in supplements, or applied topically in paste form.

c) Echinacea (Echinacea purpurea):

Echinacea is well-known for its immune-boosting properties. It is often used to prevent and treat viral infections by stimulating the body's natural defences. Regular consumption of Echinacea supplements or tea may help reduce the risk of contracting Mpox. In conjunction with Andrographis, the combination is a powerful defence against all infections if used early enough.

d) Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller):

Aloe Vera has been used for centuries to treat skin conditions due to its soothing, anti-inflammatorying , and antiviral properties. Applying Aloe Vera gel to Mpox lesions can help reduce discomfort and promote healing. Best IMO if fresh, straight from the leaf.

e) Garlic (Allium sativum):

Garlic is another potent natural remedy with antiviral, antibacterial, and immune-boosting properties. Regular consumption of raw or cooked garlic can enhance the body's ability to fight off infections, including Mpox. Regular use of fresh crushed garlic in hummus is perfect.

f) Olive Leaf Extract:

Have to love the olive. Olive leaf extract contains oleuropein, a compound known for its antiviral properties. It has been studied for its effectiveness against various viral infections and may offer additional protection against Mpox.

g) Vitamin D is known for its role in supporting the immune system, and there is growing interest in its potential to help prevent or reduce the severity of Mpox. While there is no direct evidence specifically linking vitamin D to the prevention of Mpox (monkeypox), the vitamin's general immune-boosting properties suggest it would play an important role in protecting against Mpox, as it does with virtually all other viral infections.

4. Trace elements: Trace elements such as zinc, copper, selenium, manganese and the precious transition metals silver, and gold can indeed play a role in influencing mucosal barriers and the immune system's ability to reduce the infectivity of viruses. These elements are known to have various biological effects, including antimicrobial activity, immune modulation, and support of mucosal health. Each of these elements may impact mucosal defences and viral infectivity.

The WCH SA encourages people and health care professionals to adopt natural medicines as a way to treat monkeypox and to refuse to give in to fear, dependency and helplessness.

