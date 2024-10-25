A group of pioneering health freedom and human rights organisations is commemorating Vaccine Injury Month as a tribute to Dr Jackie Stone. Dr Stone stood against the medical corruption complex and we will continue to raise the torch and stand against Big Pharma crimes in Africa and around our world.

Jackie Stone was a South African and Zimbabwean doctor, working in some of the toughest conditions possible. During Covid-19, she stood up for her patients’ rights to treatments that work, and she got into trouble with health authorities who took her to court 27 times, for daring to save people’s lives.

The group of organisations involved in the Light Up The Darkness project include Transformative Health Justice (THJ), World Council for Health - South Africa, Children’s Health Defense Africa, and the African Sovereignty Coalition - and their friends, allies and supporters standing together for truth, justice and and solidarity.

These are the 5 tribute activities that Light Up The Darkness is sharing, from A - E:

A. The Dr Jackie Stone Healer Award for three healers (doctors, integrative health specialists, natural health practitioners and natural health advocates) who create necessary, safe, and effective treatment protocols that help the vaccine-injured with their physical and mental health challenges.

The three award categories are:

1. Natural health-focused

2. Innovative solutions

3. Most affordable

The JSH Award will be co-determined by healers and by people receiving these treatments, who report their ‘vaccine’ injuries and treatment protocols experience via SA VAERS and AF VAERS.

B. The best protocol s will be compiled into a research-based summary by THJ, World Council for Health South Africa, and African Natural Health, a member of the African Sovereignty Coalition.

C. Watch this interview: Survivors refuse to be silent about Big Pharma and ‘vaccine’ harms

C. THJ appeals for support to assist the vaccine-injured with current medical needs like essential medication and mental health counselling - which most people in South/Africa cannot afford. Please donate with the reference: VAX MEDS. Transformative Health Justice. Standard Bank. Account: 1016 140 7062.

D. The Truth & Restoration Commission on Covid-19 (TRC C19) , which includes:

1. ‘Vaccine’ injured testimonies (please volunteer to translate testimonies)

2. Lockdown victim testimonies (including human rights and economic impact)

3. Testimonies from health workers who face persecution for saving people’s lives

4. Testimonies from scientists and lawyers as well as censored activists and media

5. A documentary series filmed during TRC C19, which will be shared internationally



E. A research study comparing the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated children

More information about this research study and its partners will be released soon.



Here are 10 ways you can get involved.



1. Dr Jackie Stone Healer Award Committee

2. Best ‘Vaccine’ Injury Treatment Committee

3. Vaccine-injured medical needs review committee

4. TRC C19 provincial organizing committee member

5. Nominate province/city TRC-C19 commissioners

6. Research study on vaccinated vs unvaccinated children

7. Donate to organising, holding and promoting these activities

8. Join the media team and become a public awareness partner

9. Contribute your skills or volunteer time to these activities

10. Print, translate, or distribute awareness material like flyers

For more information

THJ: Info@THJ-Africa.org.za

WCH South Africa: WCH-SA@proton.me

Children’s Health Defense Africa: info@CHDAfrica.org.za

