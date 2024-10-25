WCH’s Substack
BREAK THE SILENCE ON COVID VIOLENCE
Light Up The Darkness This Vaccine Injury Month. A group of pioneering health freedom and human rights organisations is commemorating Vaccine Injury…
Oct 25
WCH South Africa
September 2024
Cancel Culture: Film screening in Cape Town South Africa blocked by censorship
Millions of us must become involved in challenging corporate profiteering
Sep 11
WCH South Africa
Break The Silence: The UN Cannot Have Standing Authority Over Our Countries (In Case of Emergency)
Serve this notice + declaration on your government, your country's representative to the UN, and to the UN itself. Demand that our voices are respected…
Sep 9
WCH South Africa
August 2024
Proposed emergency roll-out of vaccine program in Africa for monkeypox.
SA Vaccine Injury Medco-Legal Study Group - SAVIMS
Aug 22
WCH South Africa
Treating Mon(k)eypox Naturally
This is how we beat Big Pharma and the Globalist Cartel's Agenda
Aug 22
WCH South Africa
July 2024
Coming soon
This is WCH’s Substack.
Jul 8
WCH South Africa
