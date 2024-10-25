WCH’s Substack

Home
Archive
About

September 2024

Cancel Culture: Film screening in Cape Town South Africa blocked by censorship
Millions of us must become involved in challenging corporate profiteering
  
WCH South Africa
Break The Silence: The UN Cannot Have Standing Authority Over Our Countries (In Case of Emergency)
Serve this notice + declaration on your government, your country's representative to the UN, and to the UN itself. Demand that our voices are respected…
  
WCH South Africa
1

August 2024

Proposed emergency roll-out of vaccine program in Africa for monkeypox.
SA Vaccine Injury Medco-Legal Study Group - SAVIMS
  
WCH South Africa
Treating Mon(k)eypox Naturally
This is how we beat Big Pharma and the Globalist Cartel's Agenda
  
WCH South Africa

July 2024

Coming soon
This is WCH’s Substack.
  
WCH South Africa
© 2024 WCH South Africa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture